Reward rises for info in fire that killed WVa Guard member

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A reward has been increased for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire that killed a West Virginia Air National Guard member. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said in a Monday news release the $20,000 reward includes $15,000 from a donor who wanted to remain anonymous. The award initially was $5,000. Senior Airman Logan Young of the 167th Airlift Wing died Sunday while responding to the fire in Kearneysville. The 30-year-old Martinsburg resident joined the Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a fire fighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron.