Russia: Former energy exec convicted of spying for Moldova

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has convicted a former top executive of a Russian state-controlled energy company on espionage charges and sentenced her to 15 years in prison. The Moscow City Court found Karina Tsurkan guilty on Tuesday of spying for the ex-Soviet nation of Moldova while working as a member of the management board of Inter RAO. The energy holding dealing with electric power supply and heat generation has assets in Russia and several other ex-Soviet countries. Tsurkan was arrested in June 2018. Russia’s Federal Security Service accused her of handing over classified information about energy supplies to the Moldovan spy agency. Tsurkan has denied the accusations. Her lawyers said they would appeal the verdict.