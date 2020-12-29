Skip to Content

Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race

1:30 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race. Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis. Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under  the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party. Blanding said her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.” Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.

