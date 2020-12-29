Slightly cooler today, as high pressure spreads over the region, but a sizeable warm up is soon to come





High pressure is allowing for strong northwesterly flow to build into the viewing area this morning, which is providing for a chilly start to your Tuesday. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low-mid 30s this morning.

We are still dealing with a few clouds this morning and even spotty snow showers across the higher elevations, but expect decreasing clouds and drier conditions to build in throughout the day. Winds will calm down into the afternoon as well, as high pressure spreads over the region.

Even with the sunshine returning this afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s, with only a few spots likely to get into the lower 40s.

We will remain dry into Tuesday night, but winds will begin to pick back up again into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly again tonight as well, with lows falling back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday will be the first day of our gradual warm up into late week, as a weak upper-level ridge will begin to build into the viewing area. Temperatures on Wednesday will get into the upper 40s and low 50s, with clouds increasing into the afternoon and evening. We will be quite breezy for Wednesday as well.

We are tracking even warmer temperatures into New Years Eve and New Years Day, but it will come with some unsettled weather as well. We are tracking it all in your full 10-day forecast.