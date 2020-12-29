Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia’s Eastern Shore. WAVY-TV reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at about 8:20 a.m. The driver’s condition is unknown. Firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are helping the search for the driver. Crews are also repairing the guardrail. The vehicle that went into the bay is a 2-axle, 6-tire box truck. The bridge-tunnel is 17.6 miles long and runs from Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore. It features two tunnels that run under the surface of the Chesapeake Bay. This wasn’t the first vehicle to go over the side of the bridge. A tractor-trailer driver died of hypothermia in 2019 after his truck went into the water.