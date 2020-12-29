Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brentsville 60, Warren County 46
Briar Woods 58, Woodgrove 38
Central – Wise 58, Lee High 54
Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33
Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48
Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53
J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54
Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30
Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65
Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 44, Lee High 30
Chantilly 49, West Potomac 38
Dominion 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22
Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13
Woodgrove 67, Briar Woods 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/