Tuesday’s Scores

10:37 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 60, Warren County 46

Briar Woods 58, Woodgrove 38

Central – Wise 58, Lee High 54

Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33

Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48

Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53

J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54

Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30

Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65

Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 44, Lee High 30

Chantilly 49, West Potomac 38

Dominion 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 38

J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22

Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23

Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13

Woodgrove 67, Briar Woods 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

