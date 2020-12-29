Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Route 460 (Virginia Avenue) just west of Thomas Drive.

On Monday, December 28, at around 12:51 AM, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road then struck a guardrail and overturned in the median.

The driver of the semi-truck, 69-year old Larry W. Finney of Fieldale, VA, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.