Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash of Tazewell County man

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Smyth County, VA.

Virginia State Police trooper J. A. Blevins is investigating the scene of the crash, which occured on Matson Drive, less than a mile north of Williams Road.

The crash occured yesterday, Monday, December 28 at around 6:11 PM.

A 2002 Ford Ranger ran off the left side of the road and struck a church, coming to a rest inside of the structure.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year old Chancy L. Sutherland, died at the scene of the crash.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

No one was inside of the vehicle at the time and the crash remains under investigation.