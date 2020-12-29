With deadline looming, group wants more census documents

The Census Bureau is days away from likely missing a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. But the Trump administration still hasn’t turned over documents showing how it’s crunching the data on a shortened schedule. That’s according to a coalition of cities and civil rights groups that sued the Trump administration over shortening the census schedule. They say Department of Justice attorneys have resisted turning over requested documents. The coalition is trying to assess the accuracy of the nation’s 2020 head count. Trump administration attorneys say they’ve already turned over large numbers of documents, and the ones they haven’t are not releasable.