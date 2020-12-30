13 West Virginia businesses recognized for longevity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen West Virginia businesses are being recognized for their longevity. Recipients of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce award were announced Tuesday by Secretary of State Mac Warner. The award recognizes businesses for being in continuous operation for at least 100 years. Warner says the businesses have withstood changing times and are anchors in their communities. Some of the businesses recognized include The Union Sales Company, Ronceverte Ice and Produce Company, Windsor Coal Company LLC, Greer Industries Inc., Raleigh General Hospital, Kelley Foundry & Machine Company and West Virginia Wesleyan College.