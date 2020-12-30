Asia Today: S. Korea tries to curb virus cluster at prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has enforced its toughest physical distancing rules at correctional facilities after a cluster of coronavirus infections flared at a Seoul prison. The Justice Ministry says that 792 people at Seoul’s Dongbu Detention Center have tested positive. One of the inmates has died. South Korea is struggling to contain a viral resurgence tied to a variety of sources. Earlier Thursday, South Korea reported 967 new virus cases, taking the country’s total to 60,740 with 900 deaths. The new curbs at prisons will ban visitors, and trials and summons of inmates will be minimized. Some inmates will be paroled early and prison staff are prohibited from engaging in outside activities.