Clouds roll in tonight, ahead of a soggy start to the New Year

A cold front nearing the area tonight will allow for the air to become unstable as we head into Thursday. Overnight, cloud cover will rapidly build in, and we'll remain windy at times. Lows tonight will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

Rain looks to be on our doorstep by sunrise Thursday, and for a few hours during the morning (mainly along and west of I-77), scattered showers will be likely. They should taper a bit more after lunch-time, but spotty rain and fog will be possible into Thursday afternoon and well into New Year's Eve. Highs tomorrow should top off in the upper 40s and low 50s, falling into the 40s again Thursday night.

The front that passes by tomorrow looks to stall to our southeast as we head into Friday. Another area of low pressure riding out of the Mississippi Valley along the boundary will bring wider-spread and heavier rainfall across our area for New Year's Day.While no widespread issues are expected, localized flooding cannot be ruled out, especially in poor drainage areas and where we've seen a lot of snow melt lately. There may be just enough cold wedged against the mountains to witness some snow and ice mix in across our eastern slopes on Friday, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Most of Saturday looks dry & mild with highs in the 50s, but another round of rain and a few snow showers in the mix could be in store for Sunday into early Monday of next week. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!