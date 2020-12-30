Emails: Chicago mayor told of ‘bad’ botched raid in Nov 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Emails released publicly show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was first told in November 2019 of “pretty bad wrongful raid” on the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her. The more than 150 pages of emails between top city aides clear up the timeline of when Lightfoot found out about the February 2019 botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young. Lightfoot initially said she didn’t know about the raid until earlier this month when WBBM-TV aired footage. Later she said staff told her via email, but she did not remember.