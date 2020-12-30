Georgia county absentee ballot envelope audit finds no fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators who audited the signatures on more than 15,000 absentee ballot envelopes in one Georgia county say they found “no fraudulent absentee ballots.” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced earlier this month that his office would work with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do the signature audit in suburban Atlanta’s Cobb County. The audit report says the investigators reviewed about 10% of the total absentee ballot envelopes received in Cobb County for the November general election. The report says the Cobb County elections department had “a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures.”