Giants QB Daniel Jones not running due to injuries

The hamstring and ankle injuries New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sustained in the past month have taken away one of his biggest weapons. His legs. The Giants’ second leading rusher with 466 yards on 56 carries — that’s a 7.3 yard average — Jones has only run one in his past two starts. The way Jones sounded Wednesday that’s not likely to change on Sunday when the Giants try to keep their hopes alive for an NFC East title in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.