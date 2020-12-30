Hampton looks to sweep Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (1-5, 0-1) vs. Hampton (4-4, 3-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton goes for the season sweep over Gardner-Webb after winning the previous matchup in Hampton. The teams last met on Dec. 30, when the Pirates shot 45.2 percent from the field while holding Gardner-Webb to just 30.3 percent on their way to an 11-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Gardner-Webb’s Lance Terry, D’Maurian Williams and Anthony Selden have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Russell Dean has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. Dean has accounted for 25 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Gardner-Webb has lost its last five road games, scoring 64.4 points, while allowing 74 per game.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have recorded assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 13.4 times per game this season.

