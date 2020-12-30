Raleigh County Commission awards last of Cares Act Funding

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Raleigh County Commission distributed the last of the Cares Act funding from the state.

The money was presented to Brian's Safe House and the Sparrow's Nest, which are both non-profit organizations dedicated to helping Raleigh County residents battling drug addiction.

Ron Hedrick, a Raleigh County Commissioner, said he was happy to present funding to these groups; especially, considering it was his final act as a county commissioner.

"To be able to do something as honorable as presenting a, you know, funds that will help a program like this to continue to operate and survive this virus and start the year, 2021 on a stronger foot, I was pleased to be asked to do it," said Hedrick.

Both organizations received over $12,700 to help in their fight against drug addiction.