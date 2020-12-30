Thai tourist city of Pattaya placed under COVID-19 lockdown

BANGKOK (AP) — The Thai tourist city of Pattaya and the surrounding district are being placed under lockdown as the country continues to grapple with an intensifying outbreak of the coronavirus. Health workers are spraying restaurants and other establishments as part of preventative measures. The governor is ordering the closing of non-essential shops in a district in Chonburi province, which includes Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok. Restaurants are allowed to serve only takeaway food. The province has also shut schools and ordered 24-hour convenience stores to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand has seen two major clusters develop since mid-December.