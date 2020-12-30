Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says Turkey and the United States have formed a joint working group to discuss sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system. In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. The U.S. announced sanctions earlier this month to penalize Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under a U.S. law known as CAATSA which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time that CAATSA has been used to penalize a U.S. ally.