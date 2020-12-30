Virginia has vaccinated 54,000 against COVID-19 so far

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State health officials report that about 54,300 people in Virginia have received COVID-19 vaccines so far. That number represents only about 20% of the total number of doses the state began receiving from manufacturers two weeks ago. Christy Gray is the director of the Department of Health’s Division of Immunization. She said during a news briefing Wednesday that the actual number of people who have been vaccinated is believed to be higher than the number reflected on the state’s website because of delays in vaccine providers reporting data into the state registry. Gray said the state has received about 285,700 vaccine doses so far. That state is expecting another shipment of about 85,000 by the end of this week.