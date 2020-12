HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren had a career-high 31 points as Hampton defeated Gardner-Webb 80-69. Chris Shelton scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for Hampton. Saheem Anthony added 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 14 assists. Lance Terry scored a career-high 26 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden added six rebounds and Ludovic Dufeal had three blocks.