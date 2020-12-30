Wednesday begins our gradual warm up into the new year, but will rain be a damper?

A breezy and chilly start to your Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s, with a strong southeasterly breeze, as high pressure parks itself off the east coast.







Expect wind gust up to 25 MPH this morning and possibly exceeding 30 MPH into the afternoon and overnight.

Speaking of this afternoon, we are looking much warmer. Although we start the day off on a colder note, temperatures will actually surge into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. This is the warmest we have been in quite sometime.

High pressure will also keep us sunny and dry into the afternoon, but clouds will increase late tonight, as a cold front to our west will begin knocking on our door step.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and milder conditions into Wednesday night, as most spots will stay in the 40s. We will begin to see scattered showers creep into the viewing area overnight and into Thursday morning as well.





New Year's Eve (Thursday) does not look like a washout, but we will see rounds of rainfall throughout the day. Some of you might want to alter your outdoor holiday plans. Temperatures will still be mild, with most spots likely pushing into the 50s, but the rain will kind of put a damper on the warmer temperatures.

Only a few isolated showers into New Year's Eve night, but the rainfall will return into New Year's Day (Friday), which will likely be more of a washout then New Year's Eve.

