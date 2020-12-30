West Virginia consumer advocate leaving position

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s consumer advocate is leaving her job after seven years. Jackie Roberts is moving from her position as director of the Public Service Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division to become a federal policy adviser for the PSC on Jan. 18. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports she will focus in her new post on PJM, which coordinates the power system in 13 states from Illinois to New Jersey and includes West Virginia. A successor for Roberts has yet to be appointed. Roberts said she believes utilities should have done more to provide direct relief for their residential customers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.