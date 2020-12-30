West Virginia gov to reopen schools to younger students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced a plan to reopen public schools to in-person learning for younger students. All middle and elementary schools statewide will reopen Jan. 19, regardless of virus infection rates in their counties. Justice says one-third of students are receiving failing grades in at least one core class, and that virtual-only learning models do not work for most students. He also says virus infection rates in classrooms among younger students are miniscule. The governor also announced plans to offer coronavirus vaccines to residents age 80 and older and to teachers and school personnel over age 50.