MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia backup forward Isaiah Cottrell will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon. The 6-foot-10 freshman sustained the injury in the first half of Tuesday’s 73-51 win over Northeastern. Cottrell averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games. Coach Bob Huggins calls Cottrell a great teammate and a hard worker. West Virginia plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.