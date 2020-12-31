2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by virus

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other. Pandemic restrictions are limiting crowds in many places as people bid farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. Australia is among the first nations to ring in the New Year due to its proximity to the International Date Line. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television. New Zealand, Taiwan and other places with successes against the virus are celebrating like usual.