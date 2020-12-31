2020 Top Moments: #1 Shady Spring Volleyball brings home state title

(WVVA) - In a topsy-turvy 2020, Shady Spring volleyball's Class AA state volleyball championship takes home our top sports moment of the year.

The Lady Tigers were dominant this season, finishing with a record of 25-2. The team dropped just five sets all season.

On one November evening in Charleston, the team swept both Robert C. Byrd and Philip Barbour for a championship. It's a feeling the coaches and players won't soon forget.

"I'm in shock, this means everything to me. I've wanted it since I was a freshman," senior Chloe Turner said after the match. "It means everything to me."

"You know, we've been here four years and to finally win it is like -- thank goodness," head coach Kelly Williams said.

The state championship is the first for the program since 2003.