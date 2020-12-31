4 Bulls in NBA safety protocol; will miss Wizards game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Chicago Bulls players are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol and unavailable for Thursday’s game with the Washington Wizards. Among them is forward Lauri Markkanen, their second leading scorer and top rebounder. Besides, Markannen, who was already questionable with a left calf injury, the three others who won’t dress are forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidicono and Tomas Satoransky. Chicago coach Billy Donovan says he expects the four to also miss Friday’s game at Milwaukee.