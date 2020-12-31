Skip to Content

42 West Virginians got antibodies instead of vaccine

4:50 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard says 42 people on Wednesday were accidentally injected with antibodies to fight COVID-19 instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. WCHS-TV reports injections of the antibody product were given during a vaccination clinic hosted by  the Boone County Health Department. The Guard says they do not believe there is any risk of harm to the 42 individuals. According to the Guard, everyone who received the incorrect shot has been contacted or is in the process of being contacted. The state Department of Health and Human Resources will follow up with them, and they will be given priority status for getting the vaccine.

Associated Press

