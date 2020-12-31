Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has met with a Black woman who was the victim of a botched police raid on her home. Anjanette Young and Lightfoot said in a joint statement released after Thursday’s meeting that they had a candid and productive meeting. It said they discussed a number of systemic changes to address the wrongs done not only to Young, but also to others victimized by police actions. During the February 2019 raid on her home, Young wasn’t allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her. A previous planned meeting between Lightfoot and Young was canceled after Lightfoot objected to a follow-up meeting that would include dozens of aldermen.