Clouds, fog and lighter showers to close out a rough year for most… 2020 is almost over

A cloudy and breezy start to your New Year's Eve seems like the right way to end what has been a rough year, as a cold front slowly approaches our viewing area. Expect clouds, fog and occasional lighter showers throughout your Thursday.





We are breezy this morning, with gust up to 30 MPH, but winds should calm down into the late morning hours. Most of the area is still dry this morning, but expect lighter showers and drizzle to begin working into our far western slopes by daybreak.

Temperatures will be mild throughout the day, with most spots actually in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Temperatures should hold there into the afternoon and evening.

Although we are warmer today, the rain and dreary conditions will put a damper on those milder conditions. Today will not be a washout, but it will not be the best day for outdoor activities either. Most of the rain today will be confined to areas west of I-77 and north/along of the I-64 corridor. With a few spotty showers possible along highway 460 into the afternoon as well.

The cold front will cross our region tonight and stall just to our south along the Carolinas. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, with lows likely not even falling out of the 40s. Spotty rain showers will remain a possibility overnight and into Friday morning.

Unfortunately, it looks like it will be an unsettled start to your 2021, weather wise of course. Temperatures will be milder throughout Friday, with highs likely getting back into the upper 40s and low 50s. However, we are tracking more widespread rainfall into Friday afternoon, as low pressure to our southwest works into the viewing area.

Friday's rain looks to be more of a soaker than Thursday and we might even experience a few rumbles of thunder. Flooding and severe weather does not look to be any concern, but we could see an isolated heavier downpour. Rainfall totals look to be mainly up to half of an inch through Friday.

A rainy ending to 2020 and a rainy start to 2021. However, will we dry out for the first weekend in 2021? We a tracking it all in the WVVA Precision Weather Center. Check out your full 10-day forecast on WVVA TODAY from 5-7 AM.