Greenbrier County distributes first round of Moderna vaccine

FAIRLEA W. VA. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed to West Virginians who are 80 and older.

Justice said it could be a week before those vaccinations were available for the elderly, but Greenbrier County vaccinations began on Thursday.

Phyllis Tuckwiller and Joan Yarid, were among the first Greenbrier County residents to receive the first round of the Moderna vaccine Thursday morning.

"I am delighted about it," said Tuckwiller when asked about receiving the shot.

"I feel fabulous," said Yarid.

Initially, the vaccine wasn't expected to be available to the public until later in 2021, which is why Yarid and Tuckwiller were surprised to get their shots now.

"I didn't expect it, that it would be available so soon." said Yarid.

"I think the scientists are spectacular to have gotten the vaccine out to the public as swiftly as they have," said Tuckwiller.

Bridgette Morrison, the Health Officer for Greenbrier County, said they are excited to start coronavirus vaccine distribution sooner rather than later. She explained there are many logistics behind vaccine distribution.

"Again, it all depends on the federal supply of getting this from t he manufacturers and then the feds distribute it amongst the states and then the states distribute it amongst the counties," said Morrison.

Morrison said they will continue the vaccine distributions for the elderly as long as the supply will allow.

However, they agree there is a long way to go before they can distribute it to the general public, which will depend on the the shipments and the government.

Morrison's hope is that people will consider getting the vaccine when it is available to them, as that's the first step toward life returning to pre-pandemic normals.

"That's what it is going to take, is herd immunity that we can start relaxing, not wearing the mask and not doing social distancing and returning to life as we know it," said Morrison.

Health leaders still advise people to wear a mask and social distance even though vaccine distribution is underway.