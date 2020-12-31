Hive Business Hub offering courses to small business for a reduced rate

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Hive Business Hub in Beckley is starting a new program to help business owners.

They're opening the core cirriculum from Co-starters for any startups or any businesses that may need a little extra help.

The training is being offered at a discounted rate of $50 dollars per person, as it is usually $350 a person. That is due to a sponsorship from Truist.

The program also allows any person who is a veteran or first-responder, can be refunded for the course through a scholarship program.

The curriculum will help with everything from customer base to legal issues.

Judy Moore, the director of Hive, said the hope is to help businesses not only thrive, but to survive through the toughest period of any business.

"Statistics show that in the first year, businesses, about ten percent of businesses fail and within five years another fifty percent fail and so it is our goal to help them be much more successful," said Moore.

