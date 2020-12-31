Incoming rain to hopefully help wash away what is left of 2020

We'll stay a bit unsettled tonight, though New Year's Eve won't be wash-out, by any means. Clouds will hang tight though, and we'll see spotty showers/drizzle and fog from time to time overnight. Low temps will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

An area of low pressure riding out of the Mississippi Valley will approach us overnight, and we are expecting wider spread rain to develop as we head into early New Year's Day. Especially between the hours of 8 AM and 12 PM we'll see on and off showers, with locally heavy downpours at times. Be careful on the roads if heading out! While no widespread or major flooding issues are expected, localized flooding could still pop up in poor drainage areas. Some light ice and snow could occasionally mix in with rain across our eastern slopes in spots tomorrow, but no significant accumulation is expected.

By late Friday afternoon, rain will become more spotty/hit-or-miss. Highs tomorrow despite the clouds and rain will still make it in to the upper 40s and low 40s. A few lingering showers look possible Friday night and into early Saturday, but we should see some breaks of sun Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Colder air will begin to move in with a second system at the beginning of early next week. Rain and snow showers look possible Sunday night-Monday morning. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5 and 6PM for the latest full forecast!