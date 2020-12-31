Jason Garrett focused on Dallas, not on future with Giants

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is a veteran in dealing with the media. He knows what he can say. When you’re the head coach, like in Dallas, you can speak for the team. When you are working for someone. you toe the line. So with a potential playoff berth on the line this weekend and the Cowboys coming to town, Garrett talked about Sunday’s game. He sidestepped questions on Thursday about whether he was either getting any feelers about a head coaching job or what his status is with the Giants after a season in which the offense struggled.