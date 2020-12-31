Mercer County Nursing home to receive second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA)-The AMFM Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers have distributed 2,138 doses of the Pfizer vaccine among its 19 locations.

They are currently planning vaccine clinics to begin early next week.

January 5th will be the date for the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's second clinic.

It has successfully vaccinated 77 of it's residents and 55 of it's staff members already.

The executive director said these vaccinations are the first steps that can be taken to eradicate the Novel Coronavirus.

"We're hoping that everyone that's out there in the community will begin to understand the importance of this vaccination. Why it is so important for our elderly. Our population is already at risk and we want to do everything that we can to keep our residents and the community safe," said executive director Laura Wiley.

She asks that the community extend their prayers to the facility as they continue to battle the virus.

And adds, she appreciates the dedicated staff members.

To keep up with the latest news in the two Virginias visit https://wvva.com/