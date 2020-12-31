MF Doom, rapper known for signature mask, dies at 49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — MF Doom, a British-born rapper who often sported a signature mask that resembled Marvel Comics villain Doctor Doom, has died. He was 49. The rapper’s death was confirmed Thursday by Doom’s representative, Richie Abbott. Jasmine Dumile said in a statement that her husband — whose real name is Daniel Dumile — died Oct. 31. The cause of death has not been released. She posted a photo of the rapper and a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. She called him the “greatest husband, father” and thanked him for showing her how not to be “afraid to love.”