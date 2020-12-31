Parents are torn when it comes to sending their children to school

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA)- The Governor of West Virginia has decided to permit Elementary and Middle School children to return to in-person learning on January 19, 2021.

This will be permitted regardless of the counties designation on the WV Color Coded Map, though high school students will not return if they are in the red designation.

"The transmission rate we know, among our students that are age 15 and above, are significantly higher than our kids that are below 15," said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R).

Reaction is mixed among those we spoke with. One McDowell County mother said the Governor's reasoning is not good enough for her to send her pre-school and seventh grader back to classrooms.

"No, my children will not be returning to school. If I have to pull them out and home school them I will, I'll do whatever I have to do until I feel like it's a safe time for them because they're my first priority in this," said Samantha Morgan.

That's not the case for a Fayette County mother we interviewed.

She said in-person learning is the best choice for her child.

"This virtual stuff is just so hard to understand, I mean even as a parent. It's just like, ten times that bad on the kids. So, I think for them to be in school and actually seeing the teachers and all that would be better than what we've been doing," said Stacy Thomas.

A former educator and the current statewide president for the American Federation of Teachers, said there should be a delay in the in-school instruction option until faculty and staff can receive the vaccination.

"If you're not safe, and you don't feel safe and you don't feel healthy. You can't learn and you can not teach in an environment where people do not feel safe," said AFT-WV President, Fred Albert.

Regardless of opinions, students will be returning to class in about three weeks.

Those currently learning virtually my continue to do so.

