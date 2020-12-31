Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The race to vaccinate millions of Americans is off to a slower, messier start than public health officials and leaders of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed had expected. Overworked, underfunded state public health departments are scrambling to patch together plans for administering vaccines. Differences in how counties and hospitals administer the vaccine are leading to long lines, confusion and jammed phone lines. Delayed shipments may prevent at least one state, Tennessee, from meeting its vaccination goal for the year. Experts say the federal government hasn’t done enough to help states meet their goals for getting doses injected into arms.