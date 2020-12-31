Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Maritime security firms say a suspicious object has been found on the hull of an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iraq. The firms say that officials fear it could be a limpet mine on the MT Pola. The Liberian-flagged tanker is now receiving assistance in the Persian Gulf off Basra. The two firms, Ambrey Intelligence and Dryad Global, say investigations are ongoing. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organization under Britain’s royal navy, says it is “aware of an ongoing situation” there, without elaborating. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.