Skip to Content

South Africans swap firecrackers for candles amid pandemic

12:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Many South Africans will swap firecrackers for candles to mark New Year’s Eve amid COVID-19 restrictions including a nighttime curfew. Instead of ushering in 2021 at packed events with dance music and fireworks, many South Africans are responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to light a candle to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and the health workers who are on the frontline of battling the disease. South Africa’s current resurgence of the coronavirus is fuelled by a new, more infectious variant. The country announced a record high of 17,710 new cases and 465 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to more than 1,039,000, including 28,033 deaths. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content