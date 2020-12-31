Suspect shot after standoff with police in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - A Mercer County man is facing several charges after holding three children and their father hostage in a standoff with police.

According to the criminal complaint, Mercer County Deputies were dispatched Thursday to a reported burglary on First Street in Matoaka.

Officers were advised that Rex Hurt, 39, of Lashmeet, had broken into the residence of Kaytie Thomas and Luke Hines, where five children were also present.

When deputies arrived, they found Hurt barricaded in an upstairs bedroom with Hines and three other children - ranging in age from two to seven.

Thomas reportedly told officers that Hurt was armed with a fixed blade knife. She says Hurt threatened them with the weapon before the 911 call.

Deputies negotiated with Hurt for more than 30 minutes. He reportedly stated that he was holding Hines and the children in the room because he didn't want to be shot. Officers say he also barricaded the room with a dresser.

After negotiating with police, Hurt agreed to release Hines and the children. As they were trying to leave the bedroom, Hurt allegedly grabbed one of the children, placing the knife against the two year-old's throat.

The altercation prompted police to force entry to the bedroom. Upon entry, Hurt reportedly advanced towards the officers and hostages. He was shot in the abdomen.

Hurt was apprehended and taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

He is facing several charges, pending the outcome of his injury. They include Kidnapping and Assault during the Commission of a Felony.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.