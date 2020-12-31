Turkey to clamp down on New Year’s parties amid virus curfew

ISTANBUL (AP) — A four-day lockdown is set to begin in Turkey at 9 p.m. Thursday — New Year’s Eve — in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, and measures against New Year’s gatherings are to be enforced. Turkey’s president has warned parties will not be allowed and law enforcement will monitor for any violations. The interior ministry said gathering would be banned “not as a preference but as a necessity” for public health. Turkey has among the worst infection rates in the world but official statistics show the seven-day average of daily infections has dropped to around 16,000 from above 30,000 since evening curfews and weekend lockdowns were instituted in early December.