Washington visits Philadelphia looking to clinch NFC East

Washington can clinch the NFC East by winning at Philadelphia on Sunday night. This is Washington’s second chance to get into the playoffs after losing at home to Carolina. Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke is expected to start at quarterback for Washington after the team released 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins. Defensive end Chase Young is looking to add to his season total of 6 1/2 sacks that are most among rookies. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking for his second NFL victory in his fourth start for Philadelphia. Former Washington receiver DeSean Jackson had an 81-yard touchdown catch for the Eagles last week.