Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 96, James Robinson 76
Broad Run 61, Dominion 58
C.D. Hylton 65, Freedom (W) 64
Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 44
Courtland 62, Massaponax 58
Fairfax Christian 83, Osbourn Park 60
Forest Park 55, Gar-Field 48
Hayfield 70, Westfield 61
Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Tuscarora 68
Independence 74, Lightridge 27
John Champe 68, Freedom (South Riding) 39
Justice High School 49, Edison 41
Lake Braddock 106, Mount Vernon 77
Loudoun County 57, Loudoun Valley 41
Narrows 49, Giles 32
Norfolk Collegiate 89, Veritas Collegiate Academy 80
Patriot 69, Colgan 26
Potomac 79, Woodbridge 59
Pulaski County 53, Floyd County 51
Ridgeview 66, Twin Valley 29
Rock Ridge 47, Riverside 44
South Lakes 78, Oakton 43
Stone Bridge 58, Potomac Falls 47
Tazewell 74, Richlands 73
Wakefield 72, John Lewis High School 41
West Springfield 56, Falls Church 52
Woodstock Central 44, Warren County 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo Gap vs. Altavista, ppd.
Carroll County vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.
Galax vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Goochland vs. Staunton River, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.
Parry McCluer vs. Bath County, ppd.
Petersburg vs. Dinwiddie, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colgan 67, Patriot 49
Eastside 73, Twin Springs 39
Edison 58, Justice High School 26
Giles 47, Narrows 41
James Madison 63, Yorktown 24
James Robinson 50, Annandale 13
John Champe 49, Freedom (South Riding) 19
Massaponax 55, Courtland 16
Mount Vernon 54, Lake Braddock 52
Oakton 35, South Lakes 24
Richlands 61, Tazewell 41
Sherando 48, Moorefield, W.Va. 26
Stone Bridge 49, Potomac Falls 46
Virginia High 55, Lebanon 23
West Springfield 49, Falls Church 43
Westfield 48, Hayfield 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Graham vs. Marion, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.
Staunton River vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/