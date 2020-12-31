West Virginia ex-hotel transformed into social services hub

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Ramada Inn will soon become a social services center. The Dominion Post reports Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that $3.5 million in federal coronavirus relief money is funding renovations to the building. Justice says the Morgantown center is dearly needed because, “We’ve got a lot of people that are out there that are really, really hurting.” The building will house a homeless shelter, a feeding program and a sobriety center. The United Way has already moved in and begun a boxed meal program for students and families thanks to a separate $820,000 grant.