West Virginia lawyer who sought sex for services disbarred

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia attorney has been disbarred after he attempted to barter his services in a woman’s divorce case for sex. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the mandate from the West Virginia Supreme Court annulling McGinnis E. Hatfield’s license to practice law was handed down Dec. 22. The court states, “The combination of the serious misconduct in which Mr. Hatfield engaged and his total lack of remorse and appreciation for the wrongfulness of his repugnant conduct warrants his disbarment.” Hatfield was also ordered to reimburse the Office of Disciplinary Counsel for the costs of the proceedings