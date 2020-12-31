West Virginia rallies to beat Army 24-21 in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve quarterback Austin Kendall threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Simmons with 5:10 left and West Virginia held off Army 24-21 on Thursday in the Liberty Bowl. Army had a chance to tie it with 1:50 left, but Quinn Maretzki’s 39-yard field goal was wide left. Josh Chandler ended Army’s final possession with an interception, and led the Mountaineers with 13 tackles. Simmons also scored on a 5-yard pass from starting quarterback Jarret Doege. Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler had three rushing touchdowns – from 1, 6, and 2 yards – to tie a Liberty Bowl record.