WVU mounts second half comeback to win AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, TN. (WVVA) - A solid defensive performance and a pair of late touchdowns from redshirt senior Austin Kendall ensured an AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory for the Mountaineers -- 24-21 over Army.

West Virginia received the opening kickoff, but missed an opportunity to draw first blood when Tyler Sumpter missed a 37-yard field goal.

Jarret Doege hurled a first quarter interception, but the defense came up with a fourth down stop to earn the ball back. With less than two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Sumpter knocked through a 31-yard kick to give WVU a 3-0 advantage.

The two teams then traded 70-plus yard touchdown drives. Army's score came courtesy of Tyhier Tyler's legs. Doege found T.J. Simmons for a five yard strike to regain a 10-7 lead.

But, a costly Doege fumble and subsequent Black Knight touchdown gave them a 14-10 lead at the half.

Army then took the opening drive of the third quarter 13 plays and 75 yards for a third Tyler touchdown -- boosting the lead to 21-10.

Austin Kendall made an appearance at quarterback on the next drive, capping it off with a three-yard strike to Mike O'Laughlin. A failed two-point conversion made it 21-16.

The following two Black Knight drives stalled and ended in punts, thanks to the WVU defense, who held that potent rushing attack to just 182 rush yards on 59 carries.

In the fourth quarter, Kendall led the Mountaineers on another scoring drive, finding Simmons for his second score of the game on a 20-yard pitch and catch. WVU had retaken the lead, 24-21.

The Black Knights completed a 32-yard pass on the ensuing drive to set up a Quinn Maretzki 39-yard field goal. But, with less than two minutes remaining, Maretzki pushed the kick wide left.

One final attempt by the Black Knights was picked off by Josh Chandler-Semedo.

Kendall completed 8-of-17 passes for 121 yards in relief -- plus those two touchdowns. T.J. Simmons led the Mountaineers with four receptions, 56 yards and a pair of scores.

West Virginia finishes Neal Brown's second season with a 6-4 mark. The program is now 16-22 all-time in bowl games and 1-2 in the Liberty Bowl.