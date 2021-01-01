Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: As Georgia awaits, GOP still has Senate control

ATLANTA (AP) — The consequences of Georgia’s twin Senate runoffs are well known: They’ll determine which party controls the Senate. But the circumstances of Georgia’s seats and the timing of the Jan. 5 runoffs make things a bit messier. One of two Georgia races is a regular election for a six-year term. The other is a special election for an unexpired term. The timing of the runoffs, coming two days after the new Congress convenes and 15 days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, further complicates things. That means Republicans will have a majority of 51 senators to begin the new Congress, allowing Mitch McConnell to open the Senate’s organizing session as majority leader.

